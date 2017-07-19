Fylde student one of 1,000 to use county skills scheme

A £4m project to boost young people’s employability is celebrating helping more than 1,000 on the road to work.

Moving On sees the county’s colleges and training organisations come together to offer employability skills, one to one support in English and maths, along with careers advice and guidance, to young people aged 15 to 24.

The Lancashire Enterprise Partnership said it was a key part of its strategic growth plan.

It aims to remove the barriers some young people, many with special needs, face while trying to study and work, helping them develop the education, and personal skills to move on successfully into work, apprenticeships or further learning.

The scheme is jointly funded by the European Social Fund and the Education and Skills Funding Agency, the £4m project was launched in June 2016 with the aim of working with 2,500 young people across Lancashire over its two-year lifetime.

Dr Michele Lawty- Jones, the director of the Lancashire Skills and Employment Hub, which is part of the LEP, said: “This innovative project has helped transform the life chances and job prospects of 1,000 local young people so far, which is a fantastic milestone.

“Moving On helps students take the next steps in their careers, putting them in a good position to take full advantage of the job opportunities the LEP will create over the next decade.

“It is one of a range of LEP initiatives aimed at creating the skilled workforce that is an essential part of our strategic growth programme for Lancashire.”

Rebecca Huskinson completed the Moving On Summer School at Blackpool and the Fylde College and is now a catering student there.

She said: “Moving On was brilliant for me. I would never have been able to get a place on my dream course without the extra help and support it gave me.”

Chris Richards at Blackpool and the Fylde College said: “Moving On has helped us to give that extra support to those young people in the Blackpool area who haven’t yet moved into learning or work with full confidence.”