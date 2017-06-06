Fylde solicitors welcome new face

A Blackpool solicitors has welcomed a new staff member, well known on the Fylde coast.

Faraday Court-based Marsden Rawsthorn Solicitors has recruited Lorna Pound who joins the Wills and Probate Department.

Her role will be to specialise in all types of elderly client work including Wills, Lasting Powers of Attorneys (LPAs) and applications to the Court of Protection.

She advises regarding care at home and in care homes and is a full accredited member of Solicitors for the Elderly and said she was happy to visit clients at home, in care homes or hospital.

Lorna said: “I am delighted to be joining Marsden Rawsthorn, with its long standing reputation for delivering quality private client work, to be part of its large dedicated team of specialist lawyers.

“I am looking forward to developing the elderly client department which is something I have been keen to do as there is a growing demand for specialist advice and assistance in this area, whilst widening the geographical offering to the Fylde Coast.”

Head of wills, trusts and probate for Marsden Rawsthorn, Helen Gaskell, said: “It is wonderful to have someone with Lorna’s expertise join our expanding team, bolstering our elderly client and care fee planning offering; which is an area of concern for many of our clients.

“Lorna has a kind, professional and practical approach when advising clients and is more than happy to see clients in the comfort of their own home.”