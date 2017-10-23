Fylde plastic boxes firm aims to double turnover

A Fylde coast-based container retailer is on course to double its turnover to £10m within two years and is looking to create jobs to help meet the ambitious target.

The plastic box specialist Alison Handling was founded in 1988 and registered revenues of £5.3m in its recent financial year, counting Tesco, Nestle, House of Fraser and Procter and Gamble among its client base.

And now the Kirkham company said grand growth plans are in motion, beginning with the acquisition of Staffordshire-based business GW Containers and Equipment, and securing the exclusive UK distribution rights to an Icelandic insulated packing box which is popular within the fishing and food industries.

Internally, the company has also invested in upgrading its systems and processes, as well as improving customer service, next day deliveries, electronic delivery tracking, sales, marketing and digital output.

Managing director Glenn Broomfield says planned job creation across various roles and further acquisition will help the business deliver its growth targets.

He said: “This is an exciting time for Alison Handling.

“Our business has grown steadily and consistently over 29 years and now we are in a position to take a big step forward.

“During the last 12 months we have made significant investments, launching a number of new initiatives which will help us improve sales and ensure we’re ready to handle the extra demand. We are well equipped to meet our growth targets and the future is looking bright.”

Established in 1988, the company was founded by Tony and Andrea Dearden, who named the business after their daughter Alison.

Working for her parents’ venture for more than 25 years, Alison is still heavily involved in day to day operations.

Today, the company is a key player in the storage solutions sector with one of the UK’s largest ranges of plastic storage solutions, offering immediate delivery for much of its stock. In 2013 it expanded its office space at its site near Kirkham prison.