Fylde paper design specialist gets Theo boost

A Fylde business which got a business boost from Retail Entrepreneur Theo Paphitis is hoping to use it as a springboard for growth.

Emma Cottam owner of C&E Designs, tweeted Theo about her business during Small Business Sunday and won a retweet by Theo to his 500,000 Twitter followers.

Emma Cottam said: “We’ve only been in business for just over a year after setting up last January and I still work out of my spare bedroom.

“It is great to have support from Theo because it can be tough trying to raise your businesses profile and Theo has recognised our hard work and helped spread the word about what we do to his following.”

Emma, 26, from Lytham but who now lives in Freckleton with husband Chris, started the business C&E Designs to use her design and craft skills.

The former St Bede’s student said: “We are bespoke paper creation specialists using such things as books , maps and sheet music to create gifts, greetings cards and paper flowers.

“It started when Chris and I got engaged and were planning our wedding.

“I have a design background having studied graphics at Newman College and environmental Photography at Blackpool and The Fylde College.

“I wanted to make the table decorations and made a three tier wedding cake out of paper from our two favourite books, Harry Potter and Lord of the Rings.

“After we were married I did not want to stop being creative so I started this business.

“I do a lot of local flowers and displays, for example with Lytham Hall and Samlesbury Hall, and exhibit at wedding fairs. This year has been absolutely crazy.

“Winning the Small Business Sunday retweet from Theo Paphits has had a huge effect. We have been inundated since last Sunday.

“We suddenly saw a lot of interest, more followers on Twitter and lots more views of the website.

Small business champion Theo Paphitis, said: “My vision is that everyone who has ever won an #SBS re-tweet from me becomes part of a friendly club; like-minded individuals who can share successes and learning.”

