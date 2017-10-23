Fylde MP wants spring start for new link road

Work to replace a link road between Blackpool and Lytham and St Annes could begin in spring or summer next year, an MP has said.

Fylde MP Mark Menzies was speaking after the Government announced it would be setting aside £5m towards the £21.46m M55 link road between Peel and the Heyhouses area.

The road would replace link missing since the closure of the single track moss road for safety reasons in 2014 and would ease congestion which builds up at peak times on Queensway and Clifton Drive.

The announcement, from the Department for Transport’s National Productivity Investment Fund, also included £2.34m for the repairs needed to Blackpool’s Yeadon Way, one of the main routes into the resort for visitors.

Mr Menzies, who has been pushing for the new road for some time, welcomed the cash but Lancashire County Council said that not all of the rest of the funding was in place to allow work to start on the M55 link immediately.

Mr Menzies said: “I’m delighted to see this £5m funding from the Government for the M55 link road.

“I’ve written letters of support for several bids for Government monies that will see this vital road link finally built, as well as securing Government funding on my own.

“At present, we are looking at a second or third quarter start on the physical construction of the road next year, and we will have an update on that situation following the latest meeting on the project.

“It has taken far too long, but we are nearing the start of works; the financial plan has been passed by Lancashire County Council and the scheme now passes all of the relevant financial tests to ensure it can go ahead.

“I pledged to continue battling to get this road built and that is what I have done. I will not stop until the day I see my constituents driving along this link road.”