Fylde MP tops the fracking questions list

Fylde MP Mark Menzies asked more questions about fracking than any other representative in the House of Commons and House of Lords last year.

Mr Menzies asked 11 questions of the Government, one more than Baroness Jones of the Green Party.

MP Caroline Lucas, co-leader of the Green Party, asked four questions.

Mr Menzies said: “Fracking is an issue I have been working on for some six years now.

“The commitment I gave was to ensure that there would be robust regulations put in place to police the industry.

“This is not something that will be achieved overnight and I will continue working away, questioning the Government – that is the best way to get the best regulation.”

Party-wise, the Conservatives asked most questions about fracking in 2016, with 38. Labour asked 35, the Green Party 14, and Liberal Democrats, five.

In total, 72 questions were asked by MPs, and 26 by peers, according to website drillordrop.com, which collated the numbers.