Fylde law team’s new family team leader

Family lawyer Helen Lucking has been named as the new head of the family and divorce team at North West law firm Napthens.

Helen, a partner in the team, advises clients on all areas of family, matrimonial law and children matters.

She is also one of just a handful of specially-trained collaborative family lawyers in the area. She has now take over from former head of department Simon Gledhill, who recently announced his retirement.

Helen (pictured) is an accredited member of Resolution – the association for family lawyers – and a member of the Law Society Children Panel.

She joined Napthens in 2007 following a merger with Blackpool law firm Cuddy Woods and Cochrane, where she had become a partner in 2005.

She said: “We have a great team here and I’m looking forward to leading the department as we continue to develop our offering and provide clients with the highest levels of service.”