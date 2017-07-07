Fylde foundation to teach life skills

Dozens of 14-18-year-olds on the Fylde will benefit from a new programme that aims to identify youngsters who are at risk of committing offences to help prevent crime and help break the cycle of repeat offending in the region.

From this month, the Early Action programme will work closely with selected children and young adults over the next 12 months to provide them with intensive support, including access to training and education, to help them attain vocational qualifications.

Participants will also get life coaching, with a focus on specific skills such as confidence, leadership and organisation, to improve their employment prospects.

The programme will be delivered by AFC Fylde Community Foundation, with participants referred by local partners including, Fylde Coast Early Action Team, Lancashire Police and Lancashire County Council’s Youth Offending Team and Young People’s Service. Early Action is part of the foundation’s wider Positive Pathways initiative.

A grant of £25,000 from the National League Trust has helped to make the Early Action scheme possible, following previous funding of £27,000 from CLCRC.

AFC Fylde Community Foundation’s Chris McNally, will lead the programme.

He said: “We’re committed to improving the quality of life for those living and working within the Fylde community.

“We’re proud of the proven success of our intervention programmes, such as Positive Pathways, which ultimately help individuals break the habit of repeat offending and turn around the lives of at risk young people. We’re confident that Early Action will generate the same positive outcome.

“Without vital funding from partners at CLCRC and The National League, we simply wouldn’t be able to launch this initiative.”

Phil O’Donnell, Director at Cumbria and Lancashire CRC, said: “This personalised mentoring programme delivered in partnership with the AFC Fylde Community Foundation is designed to prevent offending for those individuals on the scheme.

“Programmes like these are so important for the young people of Fylde, as they provide access to education to disengaged and disadvantaged members of the community, improving their employment prospects.”