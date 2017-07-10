Fylde focus on future of the energy market

The future of energy usage in business and the effects of Brexit were the subjects of a major conference in Lytham.

Following on from the success of its inaugural Summer event in 2016, Lytham-based utilities consultancy Inenco hosted its second Summer Utilities Forum at its head office, Ribble House.

The event was themed, Shaping the Future of Business Utilities, and was hosted by news anchor and journalist Maxine Mawhinney.

Guest speakers included TEDx speakers Dean van Leeuwen and Laura Sandys.

The aim of the day was to provide businesses with an update on key issues in the energy sector, from the impact of the general election and BREXIT on the UK’s wider energy strategy, to innovation and the changing shape of business utilities – all with a focus on what the impact will be on industrial and commercial businesses and how they can prepare for the future.

The day was split into two sessions. The first looked at the year ahead, and focused on short-term issues and opportunities.

It explored how energy compliance, commodity and non-commodity charges have evolved over the years. It was presented by Inenco experts, followed by a session on what BREXIT and the general election result mean to UK Plc, energy policy and to business, presented by James Murray, editor of BusinessGreen.

The second session focused on key drivers for change, up to 2030, and saw futurologist Dean van Leeuwen deliver a presentation on the future marketplace, from the millennial workforce to a changing socio-political, economic and technological landscape.

His session was followed by Laura Sandys, former MP and current CEO of Challenging Ideas, who focused in more detail on the energy system and what we could achieve by 2030.

The day was concluded with a talk from Lee Warren, a behavioural psychologist who focused on how the role of the business energy professional is changing, and how the skillset required will also change.

Inenco CEO Gary Stokes said: “This was my first Summer Utilities Forum. It was great to see our customers, suppliers and some new faces make the journey to Lytham for what was an insightful day. We’re already looking forward to next year’s Summer Forum.”