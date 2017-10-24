Fylde fitness team bodybuild up their business

A Fylde coast gym team have expanded their services with a new unit which aims to help Fylde residents build their dream physique.

Rich Mitchell and Lise Leyland already run the successful HelloFit business, which recently celebrated its first year and continues to offer group-based classes.

But now they have teamed up with bodybuilder Shaun Berry to launch Physique at the Old Mill off Boundary Road, Lytham.

The new gym offers a wide range of training styles aiming to offer the best of both worlds in fitness training, marrying functional fitness with aesthetics and bodybuilding.

Rich and Lise have partnered with competitive bodybuilder Shaun Berry, who will share his 20 plus years experience of muscle hypertrophy, nutrition and competition prep, having already established his SB Genetics personal training company.

Shaun said: “Our gym has a great vibe, where you can achieve your goals to build a better physique. It’s not a posers gym, it’s a place to train with intensity to make consistent progressions.”

Rich said: “We identified a gap in the market for an independent client-focused facility, catering for the needs of the individual.”

He said the gym layout gives clients the opportunity to cover functional, strength, cardio and bodybuilding training, all under the watchful eye of a highly experienced team.

Facilities include a mixture of life fitness resistance machines, a large free weights area, a customised astro-turf, cardio equipment, as well as an indoor cycling studio for small group sessions.

The gym’s launch was backed by BPI sports along with a Q&A from professional bodybuilder James Fleming, who is just weeks out from the Pro Mr Universe. James will also be training there.

And Physique has partnered with local business, The Health Bar, working alongside its owner Jamie Hargreave, to provide their customers with healthy snacks and eating fit meal plans.

Lise, a qualified nutrition specialist, is also on hand to help members meet their goals.