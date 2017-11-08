Fylde firm hopes to be talk of Big Apple

A Fylde-based translation company has gone trans-Atlantic with the launch of an office in New York.

Language Insight, which already has a branch in London, opened in the Big Apple this week to serve a growing portfolio of clients in the United States.

And there are also plans in the pipeline to expand into Singapore as the flourishing business approaches its 10th birthday next year.

Managing director Donna Twose, who founded the business as Transcription Global in 2008, said: “Opening in New York is an incredibly proud moment for us as a company.

“But it is also a well deserved one, because it recognises the collective team effort from everyone here at Language Insight and in our country translation teams around the world.”

Launching in Manhattan has been prompted by a desire to make the company more accessible to US clients. Its new office will be on Lexington Avenue, close to Central Park.

“Even in today’s digital era of Skype and email, the ability to walk into a Language Insight office promotes feelings of reassurance, partnership and confidence in our strength and ability,” explained Rachel Hurley, the company’s senior marketing executive.

“By immersing ourselves directly into the US market we can understand our clients better.”

Language Insight specialises in translation, transcription and interpreting. Its core in-house languages include French, German, Spanish, Italian, Brazilian Portuguese, Arabic, Russian and Chinese.

The company, whose headquarters are in The Crossroads Business Park in Kirkham, was the official language partner for the 2015 Rugby World Cup in England and Wales, where its role ranged from translating and proof-reading speeches for the opening ceremony to providing interpreters for non-English speaking players.

Language Insight is also the transcription and translation service to a wide range of police forces.

And the company has worked on complex translations for the European Union website.