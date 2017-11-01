Fylde firm at innovation show

St Annes-based Knee Tracker Ltd has won a place in an exhibition of the most game-changing innovations from businesses across the country at the UK’s leading innovation show.

Knee Tracker was one of 100 companies nationwide to be selected to exhibit its innovation to over 2,500 businesses at Innovate 2017 on November 8 and 9 at the NEC, Birmingham.

Knee Tracker Ltd is a medical technology company specialising in mobile applications that motivate patients to do physiotherapy exercises and provide automatic feedback to them and their physiotherapist.

The annual innovation showcase organised by Innovate UK brings the brightest and boldest UK innovators together to inspire businesses, individuals and government to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

Innovate UK chief executive, Dr Ruth McKernan said: “Innovate 2017 will be an ideal platform for Knee Tracker to showcase their game-changing innovation to national and international businesses and investors.

“I congratulate Knee Tracker on their success in winning a place.”