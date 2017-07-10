Fylde entrepreneur wins woman in business award

A Fylde coast entrepreneur has been named in a national awards to highlight go-ahead women in business.

Barclays has announced the North West award winners for their Celebrating Women in Business Awards which were launched in March this year for the first time.

The awards, aimed at senior business women and businesses operating across all sectors and sizes in the region, attracted more than 100 nominations which were shortlisted to 23 finalists from across the region.

Among the winners is Janet Thornton who is CEO of Kirkham-based energy advisory service Inspired Utilities.

The awards citation for North West Woman of the Year Medium Business said: “The award recognises her achievements for growing a business from scratch in a traditionally male dominated sector.

“A fierce self-starter, Janet (pictured)left school at 16 to support her mother and two older siblings, setting up the business from nothing which now turns over £21.5m, with strong year on year growth, with 42 per cent growth achieved in 2015.”

Janet Thornton, CEO of Inspired Energy said: “It is fantastic to have been nominated in the Barclays inaugural North West Women in Business Awards and I am delighted to have won an award. I am proud of the accomplishments of our talented and dedicated team, whose hard work has delivered strong growth on all front for Inspired Energy.

“I am also delighted that that we continued to invest in our people, acquisitions and technology over the past years which has allowed us to develop into a market leader in our industry and to provide best in class services to our customers. On behalf of the Inspired team, we would like to congratulate all other nominees and winners from the Barclays awards.”