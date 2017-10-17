Fylde entrepreneur to give business masterclass

The Fylde coast multi-millionaire behind the Villa restaurants group will kick off an academy of excellence for the winners of one of Lancashire’s leading business awards.

Simon Rigby, whose property portfolio also includes the Preston Guild Hall, will give a masterclass talk to the winners of the Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs, at the start of its BIBAs Academy programme next month.

Mr Rigby won the awards’ lifetime achievement prize, Lancastrian of the Year, at its ceremony last month at the Blackpool Tower ballroom.

He has had a career which has seen him spearhead a portfolio of businesses ranging from green energy to care homes.

The academy sees the awards’ winners get behind-the-scenes visits to some of Lancashire’s leading businesses, including BAE Systems’ £15.6m training academy.

It also offers masterclasses with leading business figures and growth workshops run by experts from the University of Central Lancashire and chartered accountants Moore and Smalley.

Danny Houghton, business development partner at MHA Moore and Smalley, said: “The BIBAs has been more than just a business awards for many years and the BIBAs Academy is part of its commitment to helping the best in Lancashire get even better.

“To get the chance to listen to the likes of Simon Rigby and get to see how some of our leading businesses operate is a unique opportunity for the 2017 winners which will undoubtedly inspire them to greater things.”

The eight-month programme was unveiled to the winners at a dinner held last Thursday which saw the graduates of previous year’s Academy celebrated, and welcome the new intake.

The Academy programme continues with masterclasses from Booths supermarket chairman Edwin Booth, another former BIBAs’ Lancastrian of the Year winner, Mike Peters, and the Lancashire-born former executive chairman of super-brand Saatchi & Saatchi, Kevin Roberts.

There will also be visits to Evans Vanodine and Leyland Trucks.