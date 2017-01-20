Fylde coat shopping outlet in bumper year claim

A Fylde Coast shopping outlet said it ended 2016 on a high as a raft of new retailers contributed to its best year in 11.

Black Friday saw the opening of three new stores at Freeport Fleetwood - Sports Direct, Bonmarche and The Body Shop - meaning that the 21 year old retail site traded Christmas and New Year fully let for the first time in seven years.

It said it saw record footfall, up nearly six per cent on the previous year.

More than 30,000 visits were made to the centre in Christmas week.

The nation saw a real boost to fourth quarter sales with a strong pre-Christmas performance, this was no more evident than at Freeport Fleetwood.

From Black Friday onwards the centre saw an 18 per cent increase in sales and 25 per cent increase in footfall. Plus a huge Christmas week with footfall 32 per cent up and New Year’s Eve up 20 per cent on 2016.

The Sports Direct opening at Freeport Fleetwood has been a record opening seeing the store smash sales targets from week one.

The year also saw the centre partner up with local charity Trinity Hospice to give back to the local community. Activity such as a bag for life designed by local schools and a weekend pop up shop in January saw the centre raise money for the organisation which provides palliative and respite care to children and adults across every part of the Fylde Coast.

Freeport Fleetwood sponsored the Lytham Festival and the Fleetwood Festival of Transport, also known as Tram Sunday, over the summer and commissioned Australian artist Anna Crane to create an innovative art installation.

The interactive puddle used motion sensors to trigger splashing sounds and smells designed to trigger childhood memories when visitors jump in the puddles.

Amanda Elliott, Centre Manager at Freeport Fleetwood, said; “It’s been a fantastic year at Freeport Fleetwood.

“The centre looks better than it ever has and the renovation of the old Wave Cafe site at the top of the marina by Sports Direct has completed the mall.

“We are delighted that shoppers across the Fylde Coast have responded so well to our new openings but we can’t forget all of our other brilliant stores who have also had excellent years contributing to our best year in 11.”