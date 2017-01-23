Fylde coast women inspired in business

Women from across the Fylde and beyond are set to gather to mark International Women’s Day.

A networking and inspirational speaker day has been organised by Blackpool-based Pink Link Ladies to mark the contribution of women in business and to help them progress.

It will take place on March 8 at Ribby Hall Village where 120 like-minded business women are due to network, exhibit and connect.

Among the inspirational speakers is Rachel Ray, founder of Bright & Beautiful, an award winning domestic cleaning franchise.

She launched her company in Altrincham in 2007 after having trouble looking for a healthy work life balance.

Another is Joanne Thompson, founder of Millie’s Trust’

The charity was created to remember the death of her two year old on her first day at nursery, in a tragic choking incident in October 2012.

The audience will hear how Joanne Thompson campaigned the government to change the laws with regards to first aid training within children’s nurseries.

The success of this change in the law has now doubt saved lives and Joanne is truly an inspiration.

The organiser of the event, Coral Horn MD said: “International Women’s Day has become a firm fixture in our yearly calendar with women in business from across the North West looking forward to coming together to meet old friends and new.

For us the day is an opportunity to encourage women to connect, be inspired by our speakers, share their knowledge and engage. As a business community we are far stronger together and have the ability to change and grow our businesses.

Last year Jen Blackwell from “Dance Syndrome”, a charity that provides dance classes for people of all ages with learning disabilities, had our ladies on their feet and moving with her to a dance routine.

“Not only was this a fun and interactive, but also thought provoking and inspiring to hear how Jen, who herself has down syndrome was able to overcome so many challenges and set up a charity that is such a force of good for so many individuals.

“We always choose real women from within our business community to speak at our events, ladies whom we can all relate to.

Many Local firms will be exhibiting at the event including “Blackpool Unlimited” which offers support and business advice, Blackpool Transport and Visit Blackpool.