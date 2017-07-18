Fylde coast woman's zen approach to business

A St Annes woman has taken inspiration from Japan and the natural world to launch her own business.

When Nadia Griezans’ mum Mandy became ill with cancer, Nadia decided to look for a Zen solution to health concerns and started her own organic skin and hair care products company, Yugen.

Although an online company she has now launched her own pop-up shop at the Scandinavian-influenced homecare shop Mooch 1 in Garden Street, St Annes.

She said she wanted to use the ideas from Japanese health and wellness rituals, and to bring the concept of the Japanese onsen (spa) to the home, to create a zen-like sanctuary in people’s private spaces.

She said: “The seeds of Yujen were planted when my mum became ill.

“I grew increasingly aware of how our eating habits and what we put onto our skin could have a significant, negative impact on our health. When I began researching disease prevention and recovery in journals and articles, there were unremitting arguments of the links between toxins in everyday personal care and chronic disease.

“Wanting a healthier lifestyle for myself and my family, I set about designing my own personal care and vanity products, which were safe and effective.

Nadia, 32 , who previously worked in PR in Manchester, developed her own recipes using natural products in eco-friendly packaging and sells them via her website at yugen.co.uk.

Each sale results in a donation to the Tree Aid charity in Africa.

She said although primarily an online business, Nadia wanted the face to face interaction with customers and so began looking for a shop outlet.

She said: “I’d seen that Poulton had in the past offered a pop-up space, and some small businesses had been successful as a result. Luckily I found Melodie Higgins at Mooch 1, and was so enamoured with the space, and its owner, that it just made sense to partner up.

“We’re certain that people will like what we have to have to offer.”