Fylde coast woman's recipe for a career switch

A Cleveleys eatery has reopened on Nutter Road with a new look and a new owner.

B’s Teas and Bistro is named after proprietor Beverley Wilson who has taken a change of direction following a career in the IT industry.

Beverley, 57, from Fleetwood, took the plunge after redundancy at the start of the year and wanted a new challenge outside the IT sector.

Proving that it is never too late to start your own business, he said: “The lady who had run Anne’s Tea Room was ready for retirement and the opportunity came up.

“I love meeting people and I wanted it to be family business to be handed down in years to come.

“The decor was a very quaint old world style so I decided on a complete refurbishment and we have a new menu with fresh ingredients and some new ideas such as freshly made waffles, ice-cream sundaes and milk shales which are already very popular.”

She said the cafe will open six days each week closing only on Monday and she has also added traditional fare including full English breakfast, lunchtime sandwiches, high tea and snacks throughout the day.

She added: “It’s been a great first opening week and we’ve welcomed familiar customers from the old Anne’s Tea Room. In fact, popular demand had made us immediately offer a new take away service for paninis, toasties, sandwiches, jacket potatoes, salads and our range of thick milk shakes.

“This is my first venture into the catering business after taking redundancy and I decided to do something totally different. We are a family business and my daughter-in-law Emma is working alongside me and my daughter Hannah will eventually join the team.”