Fylde coast woman's boutique dream

A former Cleveleys civil servant has swapped red tape for the rag trade by achieving her ambition to launch her own independent boutique.

Belinda Jordan, with invaluable help from her friend Diane Davis, has opened Two Birds on St George’s Avenue.

And the two “birds” are hosting a launch event on Saturday with cup cakes and prosecco to celebrate from 2pm to 6pm.

The shop, which used to be the Computers Direct store for many years until they expanded and moved to Victoria Road West, has been completely renovated.

Belinda said: “We are delighted to be open.

“I was a civil servant for 18 and a half years and before that I was in business but I have always wanted to do this.

“I turned 50 this year and recently lost a very close friend. Before she died she told me to just go for my dream and that’s what I have done.

“Diane is an experienced widow dresser and she has been wonderful with her ideas and that is why we decided to call the shop Two Birds. “We wanted to have lots of independent labels, things you can’t get around here. Cleveleys was missing a boutique like this.

“I had been looking for a suitable premises for a while and I ran into landlord Richard Grime in Kirkby Lonsdale and got chatting and he offered me this shop.

“We did all the renovations ourselves and I have enjoyed every moment of it all so far.

“We have got some exciting exclusive lines which is the way forward , you have to be different and offer something people can’t get elsewhere.

We are going to the Pure fashion show in London next month and to Moda in Birmingham.

“We sell everything from casual clothing to more dressy wear plus Tutti Jewellery and gifts, Caroline Gardner gifts, Zaxy Shoes.

“We are holding our grand opening on Saturday with prosecco and cupcakes plus a host of prizes to give away thanks to local businesses.”