Fylde coast tidal scheme take step forward

A Fylde coast tidal energy project is moving forward steadily with new partners coming on board to talk to landowners the Duchy of Lancaster.

A proposed £300m River Wyre tidal power scheme has won backing of an Australian company Atlantis Resources who have today announced they are in positive talks with the Duchy of Lancaster as its preferred developer.

The 160MW Gateway scheme, between Fleetwood and Knott End, was originally driven forward by local team Natural Energy Wyre, but the Australian company has joined as development partners to add financial muscle to the project.

It is predicted that the project will be capable of producing almost 300 GWh of sustainable energy each year, coupled with flood protection capabilities.

Tim Cornelius, CEO of Atlantis, who visited Fleetwood late last month, said: “The Wyre tidal barrage and flood protection project represents a hugely exciting opportunity to showcase the UK’s world leading commercial tidal energy potential.

“We believe that the project will help to stimulate the local economy in Fleetwood, bring wider benefits to the region, and represent a cost-effective option for clean, large scale domestic power production.

“This will be a major project for our Atlantis Energy division as we continue our diversification strategy and we look forward to working with the Duchy of Lancaster our partners, investors and supply chain to bring the project to fruition.”

During the visit Members of NEW, including director Bob Long, showed the Atlantis team around the key areas related to the scheme which would have a life-span of 120 years, using the twice daily tides to power turbines under water – enough tor 500,000 homes.

Bob Long said: “Atlantis coming in has firmed up the timetable. If all goes well we expect to be power on in three to four years.

“They are using our intellectual property and development work so far to show the Duchy they have the capacity to succeed.

“We are closely linked to Tim Cornelius and his team and that we can deliver the scheme safely.”

He said the gateway would not affect the rise and fall of the water on the Wyre at all and allow free passage of fish but would provide power and a tourist attraction which could also benefit Blackpool at the other end of the tram line. He added: “This will be Fleetwood’s Eiffel Tower, a world first.”