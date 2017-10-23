Fylde coast student wins national maritime award

A Fleetwood Nautical Campus graduate has been presented with the Maritime and Coastguard Agency 2017 UK Officer Trainee of the Year award.

Tristan Greaney is serving as a Third Marine Engineering Officer for Princess Cruises. The 27-year-old, who began his training at Fleetwood Nautical Campus in 2014, received his award from Sir Alan Massey, Chief Executive of the MCA, as part of the Marine Society and Sea Cadets Annual Court (MSSC) at TrinityHouse in London.

The award aims to encourage and recognise quality within the maritime industry.

Nominations are made by nautical colleges, alongside the trainee’s sponsoring company.

Tristan – the first engineering officer ever to receive the award – said: “This award is the most prestigious thing I have received. It shows to me that all the hard work and dedication to the cadetship has paid off.”

Neil Atkinson, Head of Fleetwood Nautical Campus at Blackpool and The Fylde College, said: “He showed outstanding commitment to his training during his time with us and has a great career ahead of him.”