Fylde coast stockbrokers back hospice golf fund-raiser

Fylde coast stockbroker Hargreave Hale, the subject of a multi-million pound take-over earlier this week, was the main sponsor of a golf challenge to raise funds for a county hospice.

The annual Duncan’s Charity Golf Day held at Leyland Golf Club raised £6,195 for Derian House Children’s Hospice.

Founded 20 years ago by former businessman Ken Duncan and his son-in-law, Lee Duncan, the event topped last year’s total by more than £3,000, with 24 teams - a mixture of female and male golfers - competing in an 18 hole Stableford competition.

Investment manager Hargreave Hale was the main sponsor of the event.

Lee Duncan said: “I would like to thank all the teams for entering the tournament and the individuals, local businesses and golf clubs who made very kind donations.”

Andrew Garstang (pictured) , Hargreave Hale Lancaster branch manager said: “We are very pleased that the golf day was such a great success. The turnout was excellent and we are grateful to the local community for supporting this worthy cause.

The money raised will help a number of families in Lancashire through difficult times in their lives.”