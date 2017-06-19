Fylde coast son to follow in dad's ironman footsteps

A dad who travelled to Hawaii to take part in the world’s most iconic triathlon is returning exactly 23 years later to watch his son compete in the same event.

Former Arnold School pupil, Alex Garrod, 24, will fly to Hawaii to swim, cycle and run in the Ironman World Championships later this year.

Ian Garrod carries son Alex across the finish line in the Hawaii Ironman in 1994

In October 1994 retired Lancashire firefighter Ian Garrod held baby son Alex in his arms as he crossed the finishing line after the gruelling 10-hour 57-minute race in Kailua-Kona.

Now, on the same day in October 2017, Lytham-based Ian, wife Sue and brother Matthew will watch Alex compete more than two decades later as he swims 3.8km through the Pacific Ocean, cycles 180km in searing heat and then runs 42.2km in temperatures of more than 81 degrees Fahrenheit.

Alex, 23, who is sponsored by him mum’s employers, the Fylde Coast’s Questa Chartered Financial Planners, says he expects a few tears on the day.

He said: “There is no way mum and dad aren’t going to be there on the day. They booked their flights before mine! I think they will both be feeling quite nostalgic and emotional!”

The televised event will see the swim segment begin and end at Kailua Pier.

The bike race travels north on the Kona Coast through scorching lava fields and then along the Kohala Coast to the small village of Hawi, returning along the same route.

The marathon course travels through Kailua-Kona and on to the same highway, before athletes run back into Kailua-Kona, coming down Ali’I Drive to the cheers of thousands of spectators at the finish line.

Alex qualified for the Ironman World Championship in Weymouth last September. He now works as a Subsea Cable Engineer with ETA Ltd in Southampton.

He has completed a number of marathons and triathlons since then – finishing third most recently in Southport.

In preparation for the main event, Alex cut out all alcohol from January and doubled his food consumption to four large meals a day.

He added: “I won’t pretend it has been easy training 16-20 hours a week on top of work, but it certainly wouldn’t be possible without sponsorship from Questa Chartered, my title sponsors and ETA Ltd.”

Anthony Hoskisson – managing director at Questa Chartered – said: “We are very happy to see Alex’s incredible hard work and determination has paid off and he will now follow in his father’s footsteps and compete in the Ironman World Championships.

“Alex’s mum Sue is the lead mortgage consultant at Questa and a good friend who goes back a long way.

“We were more than happy to support the family in this great event and hope it inspires others.”