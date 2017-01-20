Fylde coast solicitors aid great walk

A Fylde coast solicitors has supported a charity fundraiser on his trek along the Great Wall of China.

Dave Nichols, 35, covered more than 60 miles of the Great Wall as part of a team of 31 who, between them, raised around £95,000 for a hospice.

He is the son of Lesley Nichols who works for Vincents Solicitors in the firm’s Garstang office.

He was sponsored and kitted out by Lancashire law firm Vincents Solicitors adn did odd jobs, car boot sales, a muddy challenge as well as the walk to beat his initial fundraising target of £3,500.

Dave’s mum said: “I’m so proud of him, not only for completing the trek, but also for everything else he did to reach that total.

“He put in a lot of hard work and it’s so satisfying to see it all paid off in the end.

“I was bowled over by the support from my colleagues for him and so thankful to the business for the donation and clothing, it was a comfort knowing that he was properly kitted-out.”

Dave said: “The China trip was an amazing experience and the team was great, we really bonded and I feel I have made friends for life. The Great Wall is magnificent and we found the local people to be lovely and welcoming, especially those with whom we shared meals along the route.

“I have been blown away by the support I’ve received from everyone for my fundraising challenge. I thought my target was a little steep to start with, but in the end I’ve been able to give just over £4,000 to a fantastic charity which does such amazing work in my community, I can’t wait to do it all again.”