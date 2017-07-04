Fylde coast set for Yorkshire showcase

The delights of the seaside in the red rose county are to be showcased at a major white rose county farming show.

Blackpool, Wyre and the Fylde are hoping to win the tourism battle of the roses with an exhibition at the Great Yorkshire Show next week.

VisitBlackpool has joined forces with the tourism teams in Fylde and Wyre to promote the combined leisure offer to visitors from Yorkshire and the surrounding areas.

Over the past few years Blackpool has seen more than £400m pounds worth of investment in leisure and regeneration projects including a complete remodelling of the promenade.

There are also plans for five new hotels, substantial investment in attractions, a tramway extension, a new conference centre and the electrification of the Blackpool to Preston rail link.

The organisation has teamed up with Merlin Entertainments and the Winter Gardens for the show.

VisitBlackpool Tourism Manager Mandy Tythe-McCallum said it is vital for Blackpool to have a presence at events such as the Great Yorkshire Show.

She said: “This is the fourth time we will have been and we are really looking forward to showcasing our resort to as many visitors as possible.

“It gives us the opportunity to talk about Blackpool’s ongoing regeneration, investment and our forthcoming events programme.

“This year we also welcome back Nickelodeon’s Slimefest during October half-term as well as a variety of world-class shows throughout the year”.

The Great Yorkshire Show is one of the country’s biggest agricultural shows and is attended by 130,000 visitors across three days from 11-13 July.

The VisitBlackpool stand will be one of hundreds of trade stands at the show and located in the Lifestyle and Food area on Avenue V.

VisitBlackpool said hundreds of thousands of visitors come from Yorkshire to Blackpool every year, drawn to the resort by its attractions, great shows, food and drink offer, the diverse range of accommodation and its free events programme.

The stand will also incorporate the broader Fylde Coast, promoting Lytham, St Annes and the Fylde countryside’s “charm and sophistication”.

Wyre too is set to feature with focus on its “breath-taking views, recently refurbished coastal resorts of Thornton, Cleveleys and Fleetwood, and miles of stunning countryside.”