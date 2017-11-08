Fylde coast nursery is sold

A Poulton nursery has changed hands in a deal overseen by property adviser, Christie and Co.

Beehive Nursery was put on the market by previous owner Valerie Hamblin who was looking to retire after having established the business in 1994 and run it for 22 years.

The business was acquired by expanding local operators Little Explorers which was searching for a second nursery to meet customer demand after an extremely successful first year at their Thornton Cleveleys setting.

Sisters and directors of Little Explorers, Emma Rathbone and Amy Crook, say they are eager to build on and add their own stamp to the nursery.

Emma and Amy said about the transaction: “We are looking forward to building on the client base currently here and have many registered to start. We have lots of exciting changes we are keen to implement.”

Sofia Beck, Childcare Agent at Christie and Co said: “After running the nursery and living in the property for so long, the decision to sell for Mrs Hamblin was a very difficult one. It was highly important to Valerie that she would be leaving the nursery and staff in safe hands.”