Fylde coast nuclear firm makes apprentices awards

Westinghouse Electric Company Springfields held its annual Skills Awards Day.

It recognises young engineers and employees who have either earned their apprenticeship, completed their graduate training or achieved academic success in higher education qualifications during the past year.

The event took place at the Springfields site, on the Fylde, and the prizes were presented by Simon Marshall, managing director UK Fuel Operations at Springfields.

He said: “Westinghouse faces a significant challenge to meet the growing needs of the UK’s nuclear energy policy and our Apprentice Training Centre is an essential element of our skills development strategy.

“It provides opportunities for apprentices to develop the skills and expertise that will lead to exciting opportunities as Westinghouse develops its UK business.”

A total of 13 awards were presented and the top prize, the Westinghouse Guild Trophy for the Apprentice of the Year, went to 19 year old instrument and electrical apprentice Kyle Creeney, of Leyland.

There are 91 apprentices in the programme, of which 63 are for external firms.