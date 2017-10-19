Fylde coast mums' design firm gets a golden start

When Fylde coast mum Lauren Devere decided to re-design one of her children’s bedrooms she never dreamed it would change her life.

What started out as a simple household task has developed into a new business venture and one which has just picked up a gold award from a national parents’ magazine.

When the Poulton mum-of- two started to research children’s furnishings for six-year- old son Tom’s room she was shocked by the lack of quality products on the market.

Her search led her to a furniture manufacturer in Yorkshire. Fast forward two and a half years and she has just launched her own children’s furniture company, Little Grey Cells Design.

Her work incorporates a retro style with a strong Scandinavian influence using classic childhood weather motifs such as rainbows, sustainable materials such as birch plywood and Formica plus a carefully selected colour palette.

She recently teamed up with business consultant, friend and fellow mum Jane Schofield who also lives in Poulton who has previous experience in recruitment, event and music promotion.

Lauren, who has a background in illustration and children’s TV with the BBC said: “To be honest, I’ve completely stumbled into this and had absolutely no intention of being a furniture designer. I guess you’d call it a happy accident – I simply couldn’t find any well-made, fun furniture for my own children’s rooms so thought I’d give it a try myself.

“There seemed to be a huge gap in the market for quality, well made, well designed children’s furniture so I decided to go for it. I started with rainbows and clouds and the collection has grown to include a star and lightning shelf.

“I’m 100 per cent committed to creating simple, stylish, sustainable children’s furniture and accessories that appeal to both children and parents.”

All the products are designed in Lancashire and made in Yorkshire by an established family firm.

Little Grey Cells Design won the gold in the interiors brand category in magazine Smallish for its debut collection.