Fylde coast holiday park's £750,000 revamp

A huge Fylde coast holiday park has opened its doors for the summer following a £750,000 investment.

The Sunset Holiday Park in Hambleton has created eight new jobs after the money was spent of a total revamp of its social club area.

The new entertainment complex, known as The Puddled Duck, features a pub and restaurant serving traditional pub food.

It also has a sports bar, coffee shop; outdoor children’s play area, indoor Xbox and toddler play area, a small fitness zone and a beer garden to enjoy in the summer months.

The Taylor family, which owns the park invested £750,000 in 2015 in five top of the range two and three bedroom holiday lodges.

It has static caravans and holiday homes to buy as well as lodges and caravans for short breaks and holidays.

The family said the Puddle Duck will also be open for Hambleton residents too ,not just customers of the holiday park based in Sower Carr Lane.

A spokesman said: “We are really proud of the newly refurbished Puddled Duck and it would be a shame for those in the local area to not be able to come in and enjoy it.

“The feedback from local people has been amazing. Hambleton is only a small village and The Puddled Duck is a great addition for those who live nearby.

“There’s something for everyone here, families with children really enjoy the kids play areas and there’s always a fantastic atmosphere in the sports bar on match days.”

The family-run business spans three generations; Michael Taylor started the business 45 years ago and it is run today by managing director Sandy Taylor.