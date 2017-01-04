Fylde coast graphics team caps year 20 with VW deal

A Fylde coast computer graphics company has celebrated 20 years in business with an “epic” year.

Westby-based Realtime UK, which produces commercials, marketing trailers, video effects and computer graphics imagery, has marked its milestone by landing a major contract with automotive giant Volkswagen.

Tony Prosser at Realtime UK

The team is to produce computer graphic images and photo-real marketing material for VW cars, an area where it has a track record with other big name clients such as Bentley and Aston Martin.

The company was founded by managing director Tony Prosser, in his bedroom in Lytham after leaving what is now Blackpool and The Fylde College.

As it grew, it moved to offices converted from farm buildings at Westby and In 2013 opened a second base in Manchester to broaden its range of clients.

The team also produces high-end cinematics for computer games companies, cut-scenes from the games and adverts showing off the games on an epic scale.

Westby based Realtime UK has landed a deal to do computer graphics for VW

During its 20 years in the industry RealtimeUK has collaborated with the publishers of major IP’s such as World of Tanks, War Thunder, the Total War franchise and SMITE.

The deal with VW positions Realtime UK as their “visualisation partner”. The team is to create visualisations for upgrades and optional extras that previously were barely visible to the target audience.

Leigh Edwards, Digital Manager, Volkswagen UK said: “We are extremely happy with the images RealtimeUK have created for us.

“The attention to detail on materials and lighting has added a level of realism that really helps us to showcase the premium quality our products are built with.”

Tony Prosser said: “I’m delighted that even after 20 years our company is still going from strength to strength.

“In many respects our 20th year is our strongest yet, we’ve brought on board more clients from the automotive sector - VW and Infiniti to join our expanding contracts with Bentley.

“The scale, drama and level of characterisation within our video games cinematics continues to evolve and grow. I’m also so proud of our team’s continued commitment to creating some of the world’s most enviable productions.

“Their creativity and passion is still at the heart of everything the company creates and is the reason why we’re still growing so quickly to this day an industry that is more competitive than ever.

“Just in these first two months of our 21st year, we’ve started working with some new technologies for some major house hold names that will see the breadth and diversity of services we offer take an ever more exciting course as we move into our third decade.

“Volkswagen’s use of RealtimeUK’s Limitless\RT solution will deliver a photo-real asset that will be invaluable in promoting the next generation of vehicles.

“Our team is loving the collaboration with Volkswagen and their agency, Tribal Worldwide.”