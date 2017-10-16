Fylde coast football ground set for business network meeting

Highbury is all set for a busy morning for more than 60 businesses on Thursday as Fleetwood Town FC’s Business club hosts a business to business networking event in the Parkside Suite.

The two hour event starts at 7.30am at Highbury Stadium.

The club has set up this event for FTFC Business Club members, club partners and local businesses across Fleetwood and the Fylde Coast region too. Businesses can register at commercial@fleetwoodtownfc.com and £5 is payable on the day to meet FTFC Business club members who are exhibiting and speed networking sessions are taking place to give people a platform to promote their businesses to each other.

Bacon Barms, pastries and tea and coffee available throughout the morning.

Martin Booker, Head of Commercial at Fleetwood Town said. “ This event is designed to help create business for local companies and for our business club members to promote what they do to the local business community. It’s a fanatastic way to make new business contacts from across the region and also showcases our facilities at Highbury Stadium too."