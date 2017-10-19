Fylde coast firms' energy sector networking night

Fylde coast companies can have the chance to “Meet the Buyer” at an event at the new Blackpool and the Fylde college’s energy HQ next month.

The North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce is organising the event to focus on the Lancashire Energy Sector and will be joined by purchasing department representatives to offer advice onto how to gain contracts within this sector.

Geoff Yale will be present, the chamber’s bids and tenders expert, having previously been a buyer for the NHS and Lancashire County Council’ along with Bob Long who is the CEO of Natural Energy Wyre which is working on the Wyre tidal power project.

It will take place on November 8 from 4pm to 7pm.

A spokesman said many large corporations and businesses are looking to strengthen their supplier sources and want to meet local businesses.

The event aims to help suppliers achieve a better understanding of how procurement works and to enable businesses to be in the best position to compete for local authority contracts.

Email chamberevents@lancschamber.co.uk for more.