Fylde coast firms can take productivity course

Manufacturing and engineering companies across Blackpool and the Fylde coast are being offered a chance to boost their productivity with the help of experts and academics.

They are being invited to join a regional business support programme championed by some of the UK’s leading manufacturers.

Organisers say that the UK, along with much of the developed world, has been struggling to raise productivity levels since the 2008 economic crash.

The 12-month Productivity through People programme brings together top industrialists and academics to tackle the productivity puzzle in the North West’s key manufacturing and engineering sectors.

Experts from the globally-renowned Lancaster University Management School, and world-class industrial partners BAE Systems, Siemens and Rolls Royce, are launching a second round of the programme.

The Productivity through People programme enables delegates to translate their learning into practical improvements for their business.

The programme’s pilot, which was launched in January 2017, has successfully delivered productivity gains for participating companies and the programme is now being replicated in other parts of the UK.

Chris Mayne, Operations Director of Forsberg Services, said: “The benefits of Productivity through People started to make themselves apparent from the outset.

“The initial sessions brought to light some key actions required to improve our working operations, as well as my own personal leadership style – actions which I have already started to implement and see benefits from.”

Aimed at manufacturing and engineering SMEs in the North West, the programme is currently recruiting 24 key decision makers for an Autumn 2017 start.

There will be a series of half-day preview sessions for delegates interested in finding out more.

The first is at the Lancaster House Hotel on September 20.