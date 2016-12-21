Fylde coast energy firm’s festive fundraiser

Staff at Fleetwood based energy and telecom supplier, BES Utilities, put on their festive jumpers to support local charity, Brian House Children’s Hospice.

As well as ditching their suits and ties in favour of Christmas knitwear, employees also transformed the BES offices into a winter wonderland as part of their annual desk decorating competition, managing to raise an impressive £500 for their chosen charity.

Brian House, which is based close to BES Utilities headquarters, supports children with life limiting illnesses and their families across the Fylde coast. Emma Padgett, Community Fundraiser at Brian House Children’s Hospice, said: “Without the help of our local community this service simply could not be provided. We are so grateful for the support we receive from businesses.”

Nick Dilworth, BES Managing Director, said: “At BES we pride ourselves on pulling together to support worthy causes, and the Christmas jumper day was no exception.

It was fantastic to be able to raise money for such a deserving local charity – and have some festive fun at the same time!”