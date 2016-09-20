Fylde coast energy firm ready to defend its double

Lytham-based Inenco Group is celebrating more national recognition after being shortlisted for ‘Energy Buying Team of the Year’ and ‘Third Party Intermediary of the Year (Broker) - Over 50 employees’ at the national Energy Awards.

The Energy Awards are the most prestigious ceremony in the industry’s calendar, rewarding businesses for innovation and best practice. Inenco will be defending their title as ‘Third Party Intermediary of the Year’ having won the award in 2015.

The ‘Third Party Intermediary of the Year’ award celebrates business energy consultants who go the extra mile to get the best deal for their customers. The ‘Energy Buying Team’ category recognises the achievements of those teams able to create the best procurement strategy for customers. Inenco’s trading team purchases over £900m of electricity and gas on behalf of its customers each year, and were also awarded ‘Energy Buying Team of the Year’ this summer at the Energy Live Consultancy awards (TELCAs) for the second year in a row.

Inenco Chief Commercial Officer Dave Cockshott said: “We’re delighted to have been shortlisted for two awards at this year’s Energy Awards – it’s recognition of the hard work all of our teams put into helping businesses with their energy. It would be fantastic to be awarded ‘Third Party Intermediary of the Year’ for the second year running, but just being shortlisted is a great achievement.”

The winners will be announced on November 30 at The London Hilton.