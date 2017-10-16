Fylde coast electricals group puts spotlight on expansion

A Fylde Coast electrical supplies specialist has expanded its trade counter as part of growth plans for the business.

Blackpool Electrical Traders based at the Poulton Industrial Estate on Bracewell Avenue celebrated the new facilities with an open day for customers and the public.

The company was formed in 1990 and is owned by Robert Gamble.

Rob was a mechanical engineer who switched to a sales role, and gained experience with large electrical wholesalers in the North West.

He was asked to join Blackpool Electrical Traders to run the business for the proprietor, who was working toward retirement.

In 2006, he led the management buyout of Blackpool Electrical Traders and associate company Skelmersdale Electrical Distributors.

He is also the director of sister company Luxlite which produces a range of LED lighting such as flat panel, flood and strip lights for a variety of customers. BET branch manager Blake Day said: “We supply electrical goods that can include sockets to LED lamps to most electrical contractors in the area.

“We also supply to local businesses which includes the Winter Gardens.

“We also get members of the public coming in for lamps and down lighters and at this time of year heating equipment. So we have quite a large customer base.

“I have worked here for a number of years and started off as the van driver would you believe and slowly worked my way up. I have been managing the business for just over a year and a half now and we have gone from strength to strength now and the new counter is the reward from that.”

He said the open day was well attended despite poor weather and they were busy all day. He added: “The staff here love the new counter and we had positive comments from customers.”