Fylde coast college awards hail innovation

Staff at Blackpool and The Fylde College were hailed for their efforts when the college held its Excellence in Business Innovation Awards.

The EBI awards lets staff nominate colleagues who have had an outstanding impact, contributing innovatively to the continuous improvement and success of the college and its customers.

Chief executive and Principal Bev Robinson said: “All our staff work really hard to ensure that is the case but the EBI Awards are about celebrating those people who have been responsible for a specific project or innovation which has had a tangible positive impact on the experience of the college community.”

Computing lecturer Colette Mazzola received the award for Excellence in Research and Scholarly Activity for her academic work which boosted knowledge in her curriculum area and increased B&FC student development and achievement. Her research on e-learning has been chosen to be presented at the HEA National STEM Conference 2017.

Other winners were:

Rising Star - Damian McGuinness and Jordan Kehoe; Outstanding Contribution to the College or Environment – Brendan Shaw and Keith Malpus; Exceptional Enhancement of Student Experience – Kath Chamberlain; Outstanding Support to the College - University Centre Cleaning Team; Outstanding Contribution to Equality - Tara Cooper; Performance Excellence - Public Services Teaching Team; Outstanding Customer-centric Behaviour - Adrian Bamber; Outstanding Learning and Teaching - Autism Training Team; Outstanding use of IT - James Ford.