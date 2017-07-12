Fylde coast business leaders' cautious welcome to Taylor Review

A cautious welcome has been given to the long-awaited Taylor Review into modern working practices by business leaders.

While some have criticised its recommendations as “feeble” when it comes to protecting workers’ rights, businesses have said it is generally balanced.

It suggests people working for platform-based companies, such as Deliveroo and Uber, be classed as “dependent contractors”.

It added there should be no ban on zero hours contracts but a premium rate of the minimum wage considered for those on non-guaranteed hours contracts.

Unions have said the report was disappointing with Tim Roache, GMB General Secretary saying: "The recommendations in the Taylor Review show some laudable aims on the surface - and of course any progress in basic employment rights is welcome - but as a whole it's a disappointing missed opportunity.

The Blackpool-headquarterd Federation of Small Businesses said it welcomed the Taylor Review’s ideas to crack down on false self-employment by the creation of a new “dependent contractor” status, distinct from the genuinely self-employed.

FSB National Chairman Mike Cherry, said: “We welcome having a set of proposals on the table which attempt to strike a balance between a fairness and a flexible labour market.

“The new ‘dependent contractor’ status, if done right, should bring protections to those unfairly treated in the gig economy, whilst also protecting the genuinely self–employed.

“It’s positive that the Review promotes self-employment as a careers choice. It’s right skills, productivity, savings and the cost of employment are highlighted as key issues for the Government to address. Collective action and collaboration can play an important role in this.

“However, the tax system must continue to recognise the risk and insecurity faced daily by the genuinely self-employed – this is right in principle. Ministers must make no attempt to single out them out for tax hikes.”

Babs Murphy from the North and Western Chamber of Commerce said the Government should consult with business before enacting any of the report but said: “As the workplace changes so should employment law and practice change with it. The Taylor report clearly recognises that the our flexible labour market provides businesses with great strength and a competitive advantage.

“In his recommendations Matthew Taylor has made some reasonable changes where grey areas have emerged in recent years.

“We recognise there is a two-way bargain that needs to be struck that gives flexibility and security to both employers and employees which provides good-quality work, and opportunities for growth and workplace health.

“While the view of a wage premium in exchange for uncertain working hours is seen as attractive, it could have unforeseen consequences, and push wage costs up elsewhere.”