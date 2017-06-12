Fylde coast business group appeals for no tax grab

Blackpool-based Federation of Small Businesses is calling on Theresa May’s minority government for a guarantee that there will be no new attempt at a tax grab on the UK’s millions of self-employed.

A previous Conservative plan to raise their National Insurance Contributions caused real dismay and concern among this large group of voters.

FSB National Chairman Mike Cherry, said: “Now that a new minority government is emerging, it is important for it to bring certainty and stability to UK business and the economy.

Brexit is clearly the most urgent focus for the new government, with talks due to begin in a matter of days. But Brexit will only be successful if the government fully backs small businesses, the backbone of the economy, whose ambitions will need to be harnessed to make use of any new trade deals.

“UK negotiators must have their interests in mind, including easy access to the single market and the ability to hire workers with the skills they need.

“Brexit is not the only issue affecting businesses though and the Government can’t ignore the domestic agenda.

“Many self-employed strivers were frightened during this election by the threat of a tax grab on them in the form of higher National Insurance Contributions.

“I call on the new minority government to rule that out once and for all in the upcoming Budget, to reassure entrepreneurs seeking to help our economy grow that they will not have extra obstacles thrown in their way.

“There is no majority in the new House of Commons for a tax grab on the self-employed, and this idea should be ditched immediately.”