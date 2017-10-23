Fylde coast bank staff in charity drive

Santander employees from the Fylde Coast came head to head with colleagues from South Glasgow as they competed in a “Store Wars” fundraising challenge for the bank’s charity partners Barnardo’s and Age UK.

Staff from Santander’s branches across Blackpool and The Lakes competed against staff from Santander’s South Glasgow branches by taking over the Age UK shop in St Anne’s and the Barnardo’s shop in Portland Street, Troon for the day.

Each team vied to see who could increase sales by the most. The teams became sales assistants for the day and sold as many items as possible, including clothing, homeware, books, DVD’s and accessories.

The teams also organised additional fundraising activities in Santander branches across the region for the two charities, including bake sales, sponsored challenges and dress down days.

Debbie Taaffe, Santander’s regional manager in Blackpool said: “It was a great day and a lot of fun coming up against our colleagues in South Glasgow.

"It was a really enjoyable way of raising money for our charity partners, and we were thrilled to raise £6,598.”