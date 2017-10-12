Fylde coast animal products specialist in grand opening party

More than 500 guests from across the UK agricultural, equine and pet product industry gathered in Lancashire, for the grand opening party of Trilanco Ltd’s new headquarters.

Based at Mill Farm Sports Village in Wesham near Preston, Trilanco transformed part of the warehouse within its new 110,000 square foot premises to host the event.

The company supplies agricultural, equine and pet products and has 16,000 products in its catalogue. It moved from Bracewell Avenue, Poulton to the new site near Kirkham in January.

Guests were welcomed with a red carpet, champagne reception, stilt walkers, fire eaters and magicians.

A marquee constructed within the warehouse had Trilanco’s ram’s head logo projected across the room, and table settings incorporating the brand’s green and yellow colours. A Lancashire-inspired meal was served, by Blackpool’s Campbell and Rowley Catering.

Martin Balmer, Trilanco’s managing director said: “It was great to bring staff, customers and suppliers together to celebrate the grand opening of our new premises and to thank everyone for their ongoing business with us.

“The party was a great success and we hope everyone enjoyed it as much as we did. These are very exciting times for Trilanco.”