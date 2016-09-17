Fylde businessman scoops top award at BIBAs

The Fylde coast was flying high at the biggest business awards of the year with high-profile wins for local firms and personalities.

A Fylde businessman who created a firm which puts products in to millions of households across the country has picked up a prestigious award at the Blackpool Tower Ballroom last night.

Mike Peters, founder of Kirkham-based Universal Products, was named the Lancastrian of the Year at the annual Be Inspired Business Awards, the BIBAs.

His firm manufactured some of the best-known personal care and pharmaceutical products in the world before he sold it to global healthcare group, DCC, in 2014.

Jake Adams, chairman of Blackpool Youth Voice, the resort’s youth council, became the first winner of the BIBAs’ Most Inspiring Young Person award.

The council is one of the beneficiaries of a grant from the BIBAs Foundation, a charitable arm of the awards set up to provide grants of up to £2,000 to support youth enterprise projects in Lancashire.

There were also wins for The Senator Group, the East Lancashire furniture firm which was named Business of the Year, and Blackpool community interest company, URPotential, which was named Third Sector Business of the Year.

Lytham’s Excel Fostering and Chorley financial planning firm True Bearing both collected two awards in front of a sell-out crowd.

Babs Murphy, chief executive of the North and Western Lancashire Chamber of Commerce said: “The innovation, excellence and passion behind every winner goes to show the quality we have in our business community in Lancashire.

“The BIBAs provides a spotlight for every one of the individuals and firms which not only picked up trophies but also made it to the finals.

“Having been involved in the judging for these awards, I know that no one gets one unless they are the very top of their class, so taking home a BIBA trophy is a huge endorsement to your business.

“I am sure I join everyone in the Lancashire business community when I congratulate every BIBAs winner for their achievements.”

The audience of Lancashire’s leading businesses were entertained by performances from 80s chart legend, Paul Young, and Sam Bailey, a winner of hit reality television show, X-Factor.

Actor Simon Callow, who appeared in Four Weddings and a Funeral, was the host for the evening.

For a full list of the winners see The Gazette on Tuesday