Fylde bank staff in toys collection

Santander launched a new type of bank to help spread joy to less fortunate children this Christmas: Santa and Deer.

Throughout December, children have been dropping off new or nearly new toys in collection boxes and red sacks located in the bank’s branches all over the UK in exchange for chocolate coins.

All of the toys received have been donated to a range of charities around the country to help those less fortunate this Christmas.

Santander’s Lytham branch in Lancashire set up a Santa and Deer toy collection box in branch and saw around 80 toys donated by local children. Dianne Connell, personal banker, at Santander’s Lytham branch presented the toys to Home Start on December 15. Tom Wilcox, branch manager, at Santander Lytham branch said: “Our branch is committed to playing a key part in the community and it was great to take part in the Santa and Deer initiative. We were overwhelmed by the local support and the volume of toys we received. We hope the donations make a real difference to less fortunate families this Christmas.”

Shelagh Byrne, Home Start Coordinator at Home Start commented: “We were over the moon with the toys we received from the Santa and Deer Christmas campaign.

“The generous donations from local children will really help make Christmas that little bit more special for many children this year.”