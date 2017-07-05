Fylde animal health specialist completes £7m move

Animal health and equine products wholesaler Trilanco has completed its move ot £7m new premises, and signed a n exclusive deal with horse and pet products firm Harry Hall International.

Trilanco had seven figure funding from HSBC to enable the move from its previous home at Bracewell Avenue in Poulton where it was founded in 1979.

With the bank’s backing it commissioned and moved into a purpose built 110,000 sq ft warehouse and headquarters at the Mill Farm complex close to AFC Fylde’s football ground.

The company said the larger warehouse has allowed the business to significantly grow its range of products to more than 12,000, increase its logistics capability and develop its own-brand product range.

The business also plans to capitalise on its increased capacity by exploring export markets in North America and Australia.

In addition, Trilanco has recruited 12 new members of staff, in both its warehouse and marketing teams, to meet strong demand from customers.

Martin Balmer, managing director of Trilanco, said: “We identified that the main obstacle to the growth of the business was the size of our former premises and we set about formulating an expansion plan.

"With HSBC’s funding we were able to build this excellent facility which has already allowed us to offer customers a greater range of products, expanding on the 12,000 we already stocked, and to grow our marketing team.

“The building is a real statement of intent and will be the foundation for Trilanco’s future growth.”

Mark Johnson, HSBC’s Relationship Director for Lancashire, said: “We are very pleased to be backing Trilanco.

“It is a fine example of a market-leading Lancashire business that is not only creating skilled local jobs but also setting its sights on new markets in both the UK and overseas.”

Meanwhile Trilanco has signed a deal to distribute Harry Hall’s principal brands including Harry Hall, Caldene, Masta, Cottage Craft, Woofmasta and Tottie across the UK.

Liz Hopper, Managing Director of Harry Hall, said: “Trilanco has an outstanding reputation across our industry for customer service. With its brand-new warehouse and nationwide sales team, Trilanco is a brilliant partner for our brands.”

