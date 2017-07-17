Fun while you shop at outlet

From superheroes and princesses to storytelling, Freeport Fleetwood is hosting a garden party with a difference this summer and everyone is invited.

From Saturday July 22 the new Freeport Fleetwood garden will be open all day everyday, providing shoppers with somewhere to chill out, unwind and have fun as part of their retail therapy.

In the heart of the mall it will provide a space to sit and watch the world go by, with places for the kids to play and a range of giant garden games for the whole family to enjoy – and it’s all free.

Every Wednesday and Saturday there will be a programme of additional activities for all the family from 11am until 4pm and again are all completely free to take part in.

On Wednesday July 26 shoppers are invited to join one of their favourite book characters on the grass as they enjoy a selection of classic stories.

The first story session will be at 11am.

Saturday July 29 sees quite the visitor with a difference - Ro:Bot really is apparently a sight to behold. His first appearance will be at 11am.