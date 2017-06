Around 40 members of the Friends of the Earth environmentalist group visited the Preston New Road fracking site to support local campaigners.

They were treated to tea and cakes from residents. Some protesters have set up tents in the hedgerow next to the site entrance. Cuadrilla has set up conductor rigs to drill the initial hole and install the conductor which is the first layer of casing for the well which it said will be fracked later this year.