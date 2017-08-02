Fresh fish provided to the Open

A fishmongers from Fleetwood was given the opportunity to showcase its produce during The Open at Royal Birkdale, thanks to being selected by Sodexo Sports & Leisure which ran the hospitality and dining suites at the international golf event.

Neve Fleetwood, a leading supplier of fresh fish, showcased its high quality produce to visitors who were dining in one of the many hospitality suites, while watching the greatest golfers and rising stars compete at the 146th edition of The Open.

Neve Fleetwood’s experienced team created a unique dish for the tournament this year, The Open Fish and Chips.

The succulent fish, which utilised one of the UK’s most popular fish choices, haddock, was responsibly sourced and ensured that The Open guests enjoyed the best quality, fresh fish available.

Neve Fleetwood has been offering an amazing supply of fresh fish and seafood to the North West for over 30 years.

Chris Scott, Sodexo Account Manager at Neve Fleetwood, said: “The Open proved a very busy but enjoyable time for us and it was a pleasure to supply such a prestigious event.”