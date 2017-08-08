Fresh employability skills course for Blackpool residents

A new series of job skills courses will start for Blackpool people on Wednesday, September 6.

The courses now not only focus on maths and English but include an employability element, meaning that everyone who completes the course will also get a qualification in Employability Skills.

They will take place at the Argosy Community Centre on Forshaw Avenue, Grange Park and will continue to enable learners to start the courses at any time throughout the year.

The project was set up to develop a way of helping our customers to access free training opportunities by removing some of the barriers they face such as travel costs and child care issues.

Caroline Lamprey, from Blackpool Coastal Housing, said: “In sharing similar vision and values, the success of the project lies in the effective partnership working between Blackpool Coastal Housing and Blackpool and The Fylde College.

“We recognise the value of learning in the community and see it as creating a pathway into the college to employment as well as helping someone to access the community in which they live.

“I’m very proud of our learners and the work the partnership has achieved over the past nine months.”

Since the project launched in October 2016, more than 20 customers have gained qualifications and several learners have progressed onto further training, employment or volunteering opportunities.

Call 01253 477911 or email customerinvolvement@bch.co.uk.