Frack watchdogs stage meeting

Residents living close to the Preston New Road shale gas drilling site can meet watchdogs and regulators at an informal meeting next month.

The Environment Agency, Health and Safety Executive, Oil and Gas Authority, Public Health England and Lancashire County Council staff will be at the information session on Wednesday, February 1, to explain their approach to regulating Cuadrilla’s Preston New Road fracking site.

It will take place between 2pm and 7pm at the Wrea Green Institute, Station Road, Wrea Green.

An Environment Agency spokesman said: “Our role is to help ensure that any exploration and development is done in a way that protects people and the environment.

“Construction of the site is taking place in January and February, this session will be a great chance for us to explain what we will be doing.”