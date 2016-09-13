FOOD HYGIENE RATINGS 2016: Three star rating in Blackpool

A total of 178 Blackpool eateries have received a three-star rating, here are the full listings:
Ho Hos Chinese Takeaway, Waterloo Road B
AB Pizza, Layton Road
Abbotsford Hotel, Woodfield Road
Alfie’s Hotel, Withnell Road
Ali Babas, Central Drive
Amaro, Church Street
Amir’s, Dickson Road
Ash Lea, Lord Street
Ashley Victoria, Alexandra Road
Asia Bagus, Mowbray Drive
Avoca Guest House, Reads Avenue
Barrons Hotel, Hornby Road
Barts Donuts and Ice Cream, Promenade
Beachcomer Hotel, Reads Avenue
Belvedere Hotel, Promenade
Big China, Vicarage Lane
Blackpool Football Club, Seasiders Way
Blencarn Hotel, Promenade
Bond Hotel, Bond Street
Bonny Street Burger Bar / Mr Soft, Bonny Street
Bridges Guest House, General Street
Brittania Fish & Chips (Traditional Fish & Chips 2), Promenade
Brooklyn Hotel, Wilton Parade
Brun Working Mens Club And Institute, Brun Grove
Buddy’s Takeaway, Dickson Road
Buy Low Bargains, Central Drive
Cafe 103, Coronation Street
Camelot Seaview Hotel, Promenade
Caseys, Albert Road
Castleton Hotel, Trafalgar Road
Church Street Convenience Store, Church Street
Chutney Blue, Marton Drive
City Shop, Central Drive
Clarence Hotel, Preston New Road
Cleveland Chippy, Coronation Street
Collingwood Hotel, Holmfield Road
Colonial Hotel, Promenade
Cosy Cafe York Street
Cosynook Guest House, St Chads Road
Country Corner, Dickson Road
Cressington Hotel, Barton Avenue
Curry Queen, Red Bank Road
Dales Diner, Coronation Street
Delamere, Hornby Road
Dering Lodge, St Chads Road
Dickson Pizza,Dickson Road
Dolphin Hotel,Central Drive
Douglas House Hotel, Yorkshire Street
Dunes Coffee Shop, Squires Gate Lane
Earlsway Hotel, Promenade
Queens Chambers 16 Queen Street
Ellesmere Hotel, Hornby Road
Fairview Hotel, Albert Road
Fern Villa, Chapel Street
Food Hub, Albert Road
FouRooms, Reads Avenue
Franklyn Private Hotel, Charnley Road
Full Moon Stores, Waterloo Road
Gemini, York Street
Georgian Hollies Hotel, Albert Road
Glencraig Hotel, Vance Road
Glyndale, Trafalgar Road
Golden A, Central Drive
Golden Nile, Hornby Road
Golden Palace, Bond Street
Gordene Hotel, Havelock Street
Gracelands Takeaway, Chapel Street
Grange House, Hull Road
Grange Park Post Office, Chepstow Road
Greenmount Hotel, Bairstow Street
Hesketh Hotel, Hesketh Avenue
Heywood House, Rawcliffe Street
Highlands Hotel, Queens Promenade
Holmsdale Hotel, Pleasant Street
Hotel Bianca, Palatine Road
Hotel California, Hornby Road
Hotel Claire Michelle, Central Drive
Hotel La-Rue, Springfield Road
Hunts Greengrocers, Whitegate Drive
International Food Store, Central Drive
Italian Star, Red Bank Road
Jean’s Takeaway, Deansgate
Jesmond Private Hotel, Banks Street
Jollies, Hornby Road
Kebab House, Foxhall Road
Kenbry, Osborne Road
Kendrick Hotel, Reads Avenue
King Edward VII, Central Drive
Kings Dragon, Central Drive
Kingsbury Hotel, New South Promenade
Langworthy Hotel, Lonsdale Road
Leos Takeaway, Promenade
Lilo Charcoal, Central Drive
Lollys Hotel, Regent Road
Lucky Star, Eastpines Drive
Lyndhurst Hotel, Station Road
Lyngarde Hotel, Hull Road
Maharaja, Dickson Road
Manhattan Hotel, Promenade
Mario’s Takeaway, Foxhall Road
Market Street Stores, Market Street
Marlow Lodge Hotel, Station Road
The Marsden Hotel, Withnell Road
Mayflower Restaurant, Promenade
McNaughtons, Foxhall Road
Merginn Hotel, Gynn Avenue
Merwood Rest Home, Queens Promenade
Mickey Finns, Central Drive
Moo Bar, Queen Street
Mumtaz Balti House, Clifton Street
Munch Box Cafe Bar, Central Drive
New Chelvedon, Chapel Street
New Evergreen Restaurant, Ansdell Road
New Kent, Knowle Avenue
New Milton, Bairstow Street
New Odyssey Hotel, Burlington Road West
New President Hotel, Promenade
News Stand, Albert Road
No1 Chinese Take Away, Devonshire Road
Old Coach House Hotel, Dean Street
Old Cottage Hotel Restaurant, Lytham Road
Palms Hotel, Empress Drive
Pantry, Cunliffe Road
Parisienne Hotel, Promenade
Park House Hotel, Promenade
Pars, Talbot Road
Pizza Luigi’s, Dickson Road
Poundbakery and Poundcafe, Church Street
Premier Taylor’s General Store, Park Road
Pump and Truncheon, Bonny Street
Queen Bees, Bond Street
Quick Quid Bakery, Lytham Road
Regency Hotel, Charnley Road
Restaurant 21, Church Street
Rialto, Waterloo Road
Riccardos Pizzeria, Squires Gate Lane
Romero, Bond Street
Roses Cafe, Dickson Road
Round Table Cafe, Lytham Road
Royal Carlton Hotel, Promenade
Royal Food & Wine, Lytham Road
Royal Oakwell Hotel, Barton Avenue
Rummmbles, St Annes Road
Salad Bowl, Ansdell Road
Salt & Vinegar, Promenade
Sandwich Stop, Central Drive
Sandylands, Banks Street
Sapna Curry House, St Annes Road
Seafresh, Bond Street
Seaside Cafe, Bond Street
SFC, Promenade
Sherwood Hotel, Reads Avenue
Shiray Hotel, Hornby Road
Silversands Hotel, Burlington Road West
Slots of Fun, Promenade
Somerville, Springfield Road
Soul Suite, Promenade
Spar, Central Drive
Spearman’s Butchers, Central Drive
Spice Lounge, Birley Street
St Chads Hotel, Promenade
St James Hotel, Promenade
Summerville Guest House, Albert Road
Sun Inn, Bolton Street
Sunnyside Hotel, Alexandra Road
Sunset Hotel, Palatine Road
Tangerine Tavern (St Annes W M Club), St Annes Road
The Chu Phoenix, Whitegate Drive
The Croft Hotel, Bairstow Street
The Shoreside Hotel & Bistro, Promenade
Torsway Fish and Chips, Torsway Avenue
Trades Hotel, Lord Street
Uncle Peter Websters, Promenade
Vesuvio, Highfield Road
Vidella Hotel & Cascades Restaurant, Dickson Road
Viking Hotel, Promenade
Waldorf Hotel, New South Promenade
Wallace Hotel, Promenade
Waterloo Hotel (The Clubhouse), Waterloo Road
The Waverley Hotel, Reads Avenue
Whitegate Cafe, Whitegate Drive
Windmill Hotel, Promenade
Wok Wow, Westcliffe Drive
Woodland Hotel, Palatine Road
Worcester House, Cocker Street
Yorkshire Street Grill, Promenade
You Ji, Aintree Road
Zain Pizza, Yorkshire Street
